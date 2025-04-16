Fife College inducts journalist Alan Jenkins into Hall of Fame

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife College has proudly inducted Alan Jenkins into its Hall of Fame, recognising his outstanding achievements in broadcast journalism.

Originally from East Wemyss, Alan attended Buckhaven High School (now Levenmouth Academy) and studied at the University of St Andrews, where he graduated with a degree in English Literature.

His passion for storytelling and performance led him to Fife College in 2004/05, where he completed an HNC in Acting and Performance at the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus. This experience laid the foundation for his television career, equipping him with performance skills that have been vital as a journalist.

Currently Channel 5 News’ Scotland Reporter, Alan has covered some of the most significant stories of recent times, including Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. He was among the select few journalists reporting live from Balmoral as the news of the Queen’s death broke.

Alan’s journey into journalism began with an internship at CNN in Atlanta. He then secured roles at Radio Tay, ITV Border, and STV, eventually leading to his current role at Channel 5 News.

Alan joins fellow Fife College alumni, such as Dougray Scott, Edith Bowman, and Shirley Henderson, in the College’s Hall of Fame.

Reflecting on his time at Fife College, Alan said:“I really enjoyed how practical the course was. Everyone there had a real passion for the subject, and the lecturers brought a wealth of industry experience, which was invaluable to us as students.

“The course made a huge difference to my confidence. While I ultimately chose not to pursue acting, the performance skills I developed put me in great stead for a career in television. The storytelling techniques I learned as an actor still come in handy today when I’m covering stories as a journalist."

Alan’s achievements were also recently recognised in the Possible Paths exhibition by Fife-based photographer Cate Gillon at Methil Heritage Centre, which celebrated former pupils of Levenmouth Academy and their career journeys.

Offering advice to current students, Alan added: “My best advice to Fife College students is to know your own mind and stick to it - it’s okay when things don’t go to plan. Often what feels like the wrong route can actually be the right one.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said: “We are incredibly proud to welcome Alan Jenkins into our Fife College Hall of Fame. His journey from studying acting to becoming a respected journalist is a fantastic example of how college can shape careers in exciting and different ways. Alan’s dedication to storytelling and his ability to connect with audiences make him an inspiring role model for our students.”

Fife College’s Alumni Programme and Hall of Fame celebrate the achievements of former students, showcasing their success stories to inspire current and future learners.