Fife Ethylene Plant and local community unite to save two beloved bridges

ExxonMobil Fife has saved two popular Mossmoran bridges from disrepair through a more than £10,000 restoration campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to an appeal from Cardenden Community Council and the Ramblers Scotland Fife Access Forum, the Fife Ethylene Plant provided all materials and labour to replace the bridges, which form a valued route for local walkers.

A skilled team from ExxonMobil and onsite contractors Kaefer and Bilfinger worked together to deliver results that matched the exceptional workmanship of an FEP team that built the original bridges more than 25 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly grateful to the Fife Ethylene Plant and their contractor colleagues for their commitment to restoring these much-loved bridges,” said Elaine Collins from the Cardenden Community Council.

Building the bridges

“They are located along a right of way just southeast of the B925, which forms part of a historic path that follows the route of the ancient Old North Road. This route, with its significant historical interest, offers access to the Bottom Burn area and the nearby 'Standing Stane,' a prehistoric site identified by Historic Environment Scotland, believed to date back to the Neolithic or Bronze Age periods.”

Elaine added: “The restoration of these bridges ensures that future generations can continue to enjoy this rich cultural and natural heritage safely."

The work was completed in just one day, ensuring that local residents and visitors to the area could access the footpaths with minimal disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Safety is at the heart of everything we do, and the restoration of these much-loved bridges is no different," said Toby Hamblin, Plant Manager at Fife Ethylene Plant. "We are proud to have united our highly skilled staff and contractors to complete this important project. They play a vital role in maintaining a safe and efficient site, and their expertise was essential to the success of this initiative."

Toby continued: "As part of our ongoing commitment to safety, we also installed new signage to enhance safety for local walkers, ensuring the paths are clearly marked and accessible. We look forward to seeing many members of the community enjoying the newly restored bridges on their walks."

For almost 40 years, Fife Ethylene Plant has been proud to contribute to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit: exxonmobil.co.uk/fife.