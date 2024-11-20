Fife Ethylene Plant helps brew success with Beath High School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ExxonMobil Fife Ethylene Plant has donated £10,000 to a local high school, funding a course which will see students launch their own community-driven coffee shop project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beath High School, located in Cowdenbeath, collaborated with FEP to launch the Beath Barista programme. The new hospitality course will see pupils participate in hands-on learning that will lead to a Barista Level 5 vocational qualification.

Recognising the need for practical courses that help develop young people’s skills, confidence, and employability in key sectors, FEP funded all equipment for the course, including a coffee machine and grinder, coffee cart, staff training, crockery, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a brilliant opportunity for myself and my classmates, and we’ve really enjoyed learning in a practical environment so far,” said Aimee Anwender, S6 student at Beath High School.

Team members from ExxonMobil Fife Ethylene Plant with staff and students from Beath High School

“The course opens up so many opportunities for us and helps us develop essential skills as we prepare for the workforce. It feels like a hugely positive step towards our futures - one coffee at a time.”

Lorraine Thomson, DYW Co-ordinator at Beath High School, added: “We are excited to see the programme not only serve as a learning platform but also as a springboard for our students into part-time employment and future career paths in hospitality.

“This support from FEP is invaluable, and we look forward to the positive outcomes it will bring to our students and the broader community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beath High School plans to extend the impact of this initiative through various community engagement efforts. These include collaboration with local businesses to boost work experience opportunities, regular coffee mornings to address social isolation and mental health, and support for local families with essential services such as housing and employability skills.

Business breakfasts with local chambers of commerce will also connect students directly with employment opportunities as part of the Scottish Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee.

“As a local employer, we understand the challenges young people face in gaining the skills needed to progress in their careers,” said Toby Hamblin, Plant Manager at Fife Ethylene Plant.

“We’re proud to support Beath High School with this initiative and we are committed to investing in local education. By working together, we can help create more opportunities for the next generation.”

For more information on ExxonMobil Fife, please visit: www.exxonmobil.co.uk