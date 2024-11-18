Fife Flyers join MSP to unveil rebranding of Kirkcaldy shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Torrance MSP opened the newly rebranded Avens convenience shop on Overton Road in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

He was joined by Fife Flyers including netminder Shane Owen, Michael Cichy and Austin Faley, along with team mascot, Geordie Munro.

Mr Torrance said: “I am so pleased to see investment in the local area, especially seeing as convenience stores are under huge pressure at the moment. It was a pleasure to meeting everyone on the day – the staff were so enthusiastic and it was wonderful to see funds being raised on the day for a local charity.”

Zahid Mukhtar, long-time Kirkcaldy resident and owner of the revamped shop stated ‘It was a hugely successful day with a great number of people turning out for the opening ceremony. There were giveaways and loads of prizes were won.

David Torrance with Fife Flyers players at the Avens rebranding (Pic: Submitted)

Raffle tickets were sold on the day with all proceeds going to The Cottage Family Centre. Overall, the Avens shoppers raised over £200 for the charity, a welcome boost before the busy Christmas season.