Fife hotel debut for hypnosis and mentalist star
Costing £12.00 per ticket, this highly interactive show will see Colin, a trusted performer in the field of hypnotism, magic and mentalism for over twenty years, involve willing members of the audience in his performance.
“This show is guaranteed to be fast paced, and a bit different,” said Tina Kennedy, Operations Manager at The Old Manor.
“We were really pleased to secure Colin’s services for the evening. We have been told to expect an amazed and astounded audience. If those watching the show wish to get involved, they can, but there is no pressure.”
“Colin will get everyone talking about what he can do, that is for sure.”
Tina finished by saying that The Old Manor hadn’t put on a show like this before: “We thought we would try it, and see how it goes down. If Colin proves a hit, we will certainly try hard to get him along again to entertain and astound us.”
“We would advise anybody wanting to come along to get their tickets as soon as possible because we expect this will be very popular.”
Please secure tickets by visiting https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/the-old-manor-hotel/comedy-hypnosis-mentalism-night-with-colin-adamson