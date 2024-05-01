Fife Housing Group’s Spring FLING provides support during ongoing cost of living crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thanks to sponsors Everwarm, guests also went away with a selection of fantastic freebies, including air fryers, meal kits and shopping vouchers.

Visitors to the event at the Wellesley Centre could participate in several cost of living themed activities, such as learning to sell their clothes online, cooking on a budget, growing their own vegetables and creating all-natural cleaning products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Housing Group colleagues were available to advise on important topics including dealing with damp and mould and checking payment and benefit entitlements. The event also saw the launch of ‘Freeloved by FHG’, an initiative recycling preloved items of clothing by offering them to guests for free.

Guests at the Spring FLING with the their free air fryers.

Partners, including Cosy Kingdom, HSBC and Safer Communities, were in attendance to offer professional advice on subjects such as reducing energy bills, budgeting and improving the local environment.

There was also plenty to keep the kids entertained with a ceramic painting station, a colouring competition, a face painter and the therapy dogs from Cariad Pet Therapy.

Everyone who came along seemed to enjoy themselves, sharing lots of positive feedback such as “Getting information was easy being able to talk face-to-face” and “Everyone was helpful and kind”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engagement Officer, Suzanne Hume, who helped organise the event, said: “Our first Spring FLING seems to have been a success. We were delighted to see our guests engage with all of the cost of living inspired activities on offer, and it was lovely to see lots of people walk away with big money-saving items, such as air fryers, thanks to the sponsorship from Everwarm.

Guests at the Spring FLING with the their free air fryers.

"We want to be able to continue supporting our tenants and communities through this difficult time, so we will be repeating this event in the west of Fife soon and hope to see a lot of people there too.”