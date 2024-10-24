Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife born Hayley Valentine has been appointed BBC Director for Scotland from November.

Former Fife journalist and broadcaster Hayley Valentine (53) has a wealth of experience and has been with the BBC since 1996. She was Executive Producer on BBC TV Question Time, director of Current Affairs at Mentorn, Head Of News at Radio Five Live, Head of the BBC Radio newsroom and the launch editor of BBC Scotland’s Nine news programme.

She originally applied to controller Kevin Brady at Kingdom FM for work experience as her mum worked for Mothercare in the Mercat but was turned down. Hayley went on to Radio Forth in Edinburgh instead then DC Thomson before heading to Edinburgh University from where she graduated. Hayley is currently head of BBC Midlands in Birmingham.

Hayley will lead the development of a wide range content and services for audiences in Scotland across television, radio and online – which includes BBC Reporting Scotland, Sportscene, Disclosure, BBC Radio Scotland, the BBC Scotland channel, and the work of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Hayley says: “I am thrilled to have been asked to lead BBC Scotland. There is a wealth of first-class creative talent in Scotland within the BBC and across the wider sector. I am looking forward to working with them all to create the highest quality content for our audiences in Scotland, and to represent Scotland to audiences across the UK and beyond. I really can’t wait to get started”.

Hayley will succeed Steve Carson in the role and while salary was not disclosed by the BBC, reports suggest it will be similar to his in the region of £178k.