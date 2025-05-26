Fife man and AI robot dog ‘Rusty’ aim to make history on Scottish munro

A Fife-based entrepreneur and his robotic companion are gearing up for a world-first mountain climb, right here in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Cipriani, a content creator from Fife, is preparing to summit Beinn Ghlas, a 1,103-metre Munro in the Southern Highlands, with his AI-powered robotic dog named Rusty. If successful, the pair will break the current record for the highest mountain ever climbed by a quadruped robot, set in 2022 when a robot named ANYmal summited Mount Etzel in the Swiss Alps, standing at 1,098 metres.

Rusty, a Unitree Go2 Pro, is an advanced quadruped robot typically used in industrial, military, and academic environments. But Michael has taken a different approach, training the machine to tackle rough Scottish terrain in an attempt to blend robotics with outdoor adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have spent months preparing for the climb, regularly training on the East and West Lomond Hills near Michael’s home. Locals may have already spotted the robotic dog out and about, where he’s attracted plenty of attention and more than a few double-takes.

Beinn Ghlas

“People stop and ask questions all the time. Some think it’s surveillance, others think it’s terrifying, but once they realise it’s harmless, they’re fascinated,” says Michael.

Rusty’s outings have gained significant attention online as well. Videos of the robot walking through town centres and navigating hill paths have gone viral on social media pages like Fife Jammers, where the clips have collectively gathered over 500,000 views.

“Rusty’s become a bit of a local legend,” Michael says. “There’s something surreal and charming about seeing a robotic dog wandering through Fife’s hills and high streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mission is being documented on Michael’s new YouTube channel, @project_rusty, which will follows his passion for robotics, engineering, and adventure. The channel mixes education with entertainment, featuring Rusty as a sarcastic, deadpan AI character reacting to the challenges of each expedition.

Rusty on East Lomond

“Rusty has a personality of his own, he complains, says the wrong things at the right time, and he’s just as much a character in this as I am. We wanted to do something that’s not just about breaking records, but about pushing the limits of what’s possible with robotics, and having fun doing it.”

The planned summit of Beinn Ghlas will be an extreme technical and logistical challenge, requiring careful navigation over rocky slopes, variable weather, and the endurance of Rusty’s battery systems. Michael has developed custom programming routines and contingency plans to ensure Rusty can cope with the demands of the ascent.

“Every step has to be calculated. Unlike a human, Rusty needs constant analysis of terrain, balance, and power consumption. But he’s handled the Lomonds beautifully, so we’re confident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The record-breaking attempt is scheduled for the coming weeks, weather permitting. If successful, it will mark a major milestone in real-world robotic performance and a unique moment of local innovation meeting global ambition.

Michael & Rusty: Beinn Ghlas during training - May 2025

Michael hopes the story will inspire others to explore creative uses for emerging technologies, and to embrace the blend of humour, engineering, and adventure that Rusty represents.

“It’s not every day you see a robot dog climbing a Munro. But if we can show people what’s possible—even in a small way—I think that’s worth doing.”

You can follow Rusty’s journey on YouTube at @project_rusty or catch live updates via TikTok @project_rusty on the lead-up to the summit.