Fife MP meets with ScotRail bosses over cancelled services on new Levenmouth rail link
The Levenmouth Railway station opened for passengers just under two months ago and was warmly welcomed by locals both in terms of commuting and bringing people into Leven. The initial timetable promised an hourly daily service with all trains running to and from Edinburgh via Kirkcaldy. From 2025 there should be a half-hourly service alternately via Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline. However, a week after opening, eight services were cancelled meaning at times there were no trains for three hours.
ScotRail has cited staff shortages as the cause of the disruption. Mrs Chamberlain met with ScotRail today to discuss these issues further.
She said: “I’m grateful to ScotRail for meeting with me to discuss the issues the Levenmouth Station is experiencing. It is really disappointing that after months of community effort and excitement, the service has already experience so issues. In the meeting, ScotRail did recognise the impact this is having on those who were set to rely on the service both in terms of their own commutes or economically in terms of bringing people into Leven to boost local businesses.
“I feel encouraged that ScotRail said it is working towards a solution and hope that this can be found and implemented as quickly as possible.”
