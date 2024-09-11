Fife Paralympic champion recognised with motion in parliament

Fife Paralympic runner Ben Sandilands claimed gold in Paris last week. North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has now tabled a motion in Parliament to recognise his success.

Ben Sandilands won the 1500m T20 race at the Paris Paralympics last week, and also set a new world record in the category, finishing in 3 minutes and 45.4 seconds. It follows his victory at the Para Athletic World Championships last year.

Willie Rennie has congratulated Ben and has tabled a motion in the Scottish Parliament to recognise the success.

Willie Rennie said:

“Ben deserves every congratulations for his outstanding success in Paris. It is great to see that his hard work and dedication have paid off, not just with a gold medal but a new world record.

“The support of his family has clearly been vital and I’m glad they they could be there to watch the race. I wish Ben all the best in his future endeavours both on and off the running track.”

The text of the parliamentary motion is as follows—

That the Parliament congratulates Ben Sandilands on winning a gold medal in the 1500m T20 final at the Paralympics in Paris on 6th September 2024; understands that Ben also set a new world record in the category, completing the race in 3 minutes and 45.4 seconds; recognises his exceptional achievement which was witnessed in the Stade de France by Ben’s parents, siblings and grandparents; notes that Ben has been a committed athlete since his talent was spotted at the age of nine; further notes that his victory follows a gold medal in the same event at the Para Athletic World Championships last year; commends Ben’s commitment to running which has seen him training six days per week in addition to studying horticulture at SRUC Elmwood; celebrates the achievements of all of Scotland’s Paralympic Athletes in Paris and wishes them well in their future competition.