Fife Pilgrim Way passport is launched

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust are delighted to be launching a new Fife Pilgrim Way passport and completion certificate. More than 30 destinations, businesses and organisations have joined the scheme and are looking forward to welcoming the first walkers when the scheme goes live on the 1 July 2025; almost 6 years to the day since the route was first opened in 2019.

Walkers will have the opportunity to collect more than 30 bespoke stamps as they walk the route, visiting places as diverse as churches, a palace, an abbey, libraries, cafés, museums, and bike shops. Each location has a specially designed stamp allowing walkers to create a unique memento of their journey, as they journey across Fife in the footsteps of medieval pilgrims.

The Fife Pilgrim Way passport and completion certificate were designed in conjunction with Welcome to Fife and funded through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Markinch Church

FCCT’s CEO Jeremy Harris says: “We hope that our new passport scheme will inspire locals and visitors to discover new sections of the Fife Pilgrim Way. And that they’ll be motivated to collect stamps along the route to fill their passport.

“Thanks must go to all the destinations, tourist attractions and businesses who have signed up to the new passport scheme. They are helping us to connect people with this fascinating, historic route.”

Caroline Warburton, Destination Development Director at VisitScotland, says: “This is a fantastic initiative that will help the local visitor economy by supporting businesses and communities along the route. Not only does it encourage the regional spread of visitors along the Fife Pilgrim Way but gives an incentive for visitors to make a return visit to complete their progress.”

One of the volunteer guides for the 900-year old St Drostan’s Church, Markinch, at the half-way mark on the Fife Pilgrim Way, said: “We keep our own record of visitors and the conversations we had. It is good that these same folk will also have something to remember us by and help them recall their visit.”

Markinch Church

The 64-mile Fife Pilgrim Way opened to the public on Friday 5th July 2019; the trail was the first new long-distance route to open in the Kingdom since the Fife Coastal Path in 2002.

Walkers can begin at either Culross or North Queensferry, crossing through the heart of Fife to St Andrews. They take in a host of Scottish treasures including medieval landmarks, picturesque villages, and stunning inland views of the Forth and Tay Estuaries and the Lomond Hills. The trail follows one of the routes taken by countless pilgrims to Scotland’s sacred city, St Andrews - one of the most renowned pilgrim destinations in Medieval Europe for over 400 years.