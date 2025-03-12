Fife Pub of the Year 2025
Fife CAMRA members have voted for their favourite pubs.
Betty Nicols in Kirkcaldy has been voted Fife Pub of the Year by members of Kingdom of Fife CAMRA. The Commercial Inn, Dunfermline has been crowned Fife Cider Pub of the Year in the same poll. They will both now go forward to the competition for their respective titles for Scotland.
Thanks go to Andy and Hannah at Betty's and to Andrew at The Commercial and to their teams for keeping beer, cider and pub culture alive and kicking here in Fife.