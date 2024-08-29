Fife sight loss group on board with new accessible railway links to Edinburgh

A sight loss support group from Kirkcaldy have welcomed the introduction of a new, accessible railway station to help them travel between the Fife area and Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the support group, run by national sight loss charity the Macular Society, visited Cameron Bridge which sits along the newly reopened stretch of railway to Leven.

They explored the accessibility of Fife’s new station, and learned about the support available to them, as people travelling by train with sight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macular Society regional manager for south east Scotland, Iona Mclean said: “I was thrilled to join our Kirkcaldy group for the visit to Cameron Bridge, which was such a lovely outing exploring how accessibility has been at the forefront of the railway’s restoration. This is a really important step for people with sight loss to know they can travel by train safely as much as anyone else.”

The Kirkaldy Support Group with Patrick Nyamurundira of ScotRail at Cameron Bridge station

The support group heard from ScotRail’s access and inclusion manager, Patrick Nyamurundira on the day.

He said: “ScotRail is committed to making the railway accessible for all, and we will do everything we can to ensure as many people as possible can access our services. Facilitating visits like this play a key role helping to build confidence and familiarity with the rail network. I hope that it will empower more visually impaired people to travel independently and safely on Scotland’s Railway."

Support group volunteer Anne McAlpine added: “Patrick had a lot of information about what ScotRail can offer for people with a visual impairment. He was really enthusiastic and as people highlighted, they can be very nervous about using public transport. It’s really good to know there are people at the station who can meet you and give you that support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £116million Levenmouth Rail Link was funded by the Scottish Government and delivered by Network Rail and ScotRail. It opened in June 2024, to improve connectivity for local communities between Edinburgh, Fife, and the Tay Cities.

The Kirkcaldy Macular Society support group meets every last Monday of the month (except December) at Kirkcaldy Galleries, War Memorial Galleries, Abbotshall Road, from 11am-12.30pm. The Macular Society, together with local people, organises the group, which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected by macular disease and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

For more information about the Kirkcaldy support group, to become a volunteer, or to confirm your attendance for the next support group meeting, please contact Iona McLean on 07517 543 998 or email [email protected] . For more information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email [email protected]