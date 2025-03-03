Fife singer Natasha Tee breaks into the dance scene

Natasha Thompson, mother of two, wife and singer/songwriter from Fife known as Natasha Tee has performed around Scotland's venues for two years, her power soulful vocals and highly energetic presence has captivated many people in Fifes clubs and bars.

Since aged three years old Tasha has been inspired by Whitney Houston and sang almost every day to Whitney songs, her parents new she was destined to be a performer as she was awarded many dance trophies throughout her childhood years.

In teen years, Tasha was the lead singer of bands before deciding to go solo just two years ago.

Tasha’s growing passion for dance music had became apparent when performing dance hits live "I just felt this was my energy on stage rather than other genres I had covered, it was like my niche I have always been inspired by the nineties and noughties female performers like Corona, Alice deejay, Snap. I would feel confident to sing and put dance routine into these songs live.

I also just love how dance music is evolving today, I love jazzy, Becky hill, Ella Henderson and 90s 00”s era is definitely coming back with a modernised sound and my dream is to be a part of that. So I decided to take the leap last year and release my own dance song, 'Dancin' all night', I loved the track it sounded so nostalgic but I had never written a song before but thought just give it a try and I shockingly to wrote most of it while on the way to work.

Natasha Tee released 'Dancin' all night' in June 2024, Just a couple of months later, was ready to move forward and enquired about being a support artist for known established artists where I could perform my song to wider crowds, I received a email from epidemic records dance label who said they liked my song and asked how I had performed created it, I was invited for a coffee and chat about my aspirations as an artist, at the time I didn’t think much of it, so I went along and was under impression it was just a chat about being a support artist, but when we finished the conversation unexpectedly I was asked to be work with label. I was completely ecstatic, and then to learn the label I had met with also been part of massive hits such as “gala - freed from desire”, “freedom”.

I perform this song all the time so I was flabbergasted.

Many more discussions and planning meetings later with the dance label things have gotten so exciting, we are nearly ready to release new music we have been working on and last weekend we just finished filming a music video at a studio in Kirkcaldy. (Kerry studios) it’s been months of preparation and I'm so buzzed for it all to unfold. I feel good about the future as a singer/songwriter on the dance scene. Natasha tee is going to be featured under “our artists” on the epidemic record website when the launch begins.