Fife slimmer hits milestones by losing 5st 8lbs and running the London Marathon

A slimmer from Glenrothes is set to achieve his dream of running the 2025 London Marathon after his 5st 8lbs (35kg) weight loss.

On top of achieving his target weight, Matthew Paul, 26, is now representing Slimming World in their 14-strong official marathon team this April. The Slimming World members, Consultants, and Head Office staff come from across the UK and Ireland and between them have lost more than 81st (514kg).

The runners are raising money for Cancer Research UK, the Irish Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, Slimming World’s official charity partners. Matthew’s running for Alzheimer’s Research UK and aiming to increase awareness of how keeping a healthy weight and moving more can improve health and wellbeing. According to Alzheimer’s Research UK’s ‘Think Brain Health’ campaign, being active is one of several ways people can help protect brain health and reduce their risk of dementia in later life.

After being overweight from a young age and lacking self-confidence, in his teens and early 20s Matthew gained more weight as he fuelled his habit of playing video games with unhealthy, prepackaged foods.

Matthew, a pensions administrator, says: “Being overweight affected my life in a lot of ways but I didn’t recognise it at the time. I’d struggle to do physical tasks and at school I would stay inside while other kids played games at lunchtime as I knew I couldn’t keep up with them. While I felt horrible about myself a lot of the time, I never had the will power to make changes that would improve my lifestyle and help me to lose weight.

“I had previously been a Slimming World member and got to my target weight, however, returning to university and then the Covid-19 pandemic meant I put the weight back on and more. I rejoined with my mum after seeing photos of myself on a family holiday in Orlando and realising how much I’d let myself go since I first lost weight.

“My Consultant Donna welcomed us to group, and I could tell from the very first morning that my mindset had shifted – I knew I was going to lose weight and keep it off this time. With this determination and the encouragement from my fellow group members, I gave it my all.”

Slimming World’s eating plan gave Matthew the knowledge and skills to make changes to the way he ate and it was flexible so he didn’t need to give up his favourite meals. He says: “Slimming World’s eating plan was easy to understand and the meals tasted great, which helped to keep me motivated. Now instead of grabbing a pastry or muffin at lunchtime, I take leftover meals I’ve cooked from the night before, and instead of ordering takeaways regularly, I’ve learned how to make my own versions of my favourites, such as chicken korma and burgers.”

As Matthew lost weight and grew in confidence, he decided to explore Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, which helps members to embrace and integrate active habits into their everyday life. The programme recognises a wide range of activities, to suit all ability levels and budgets, and supports members to increase activity from their own individual starting point and at their own pace.

Matthew says: “I’ve always loved watching sports but rather than thinking about joining in, I focused on my lack of ability and how I’d never be able to play competitively. When I heard about Slimming World’s activity programme, it helped me to realise that being active isn’t about being the best at everything, it’s about doing what you love and gradually building on it. I now can’t imagine my life without doing some form of physical activity.

“Motivation within exercise for me came from setting myself challenging but achievable goals and I found this was very relevant to running. I’d look into races I’d one day like to complete and set myself targets accordingly, working towards crossing those finish lines. I became hooked and love working towards the next goal and the London Marathon is sure to be a highlight!

“I want to raise as much money as possible by running the London Marathon in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity which does incredible work to try to make dementia a thing of the past.”

Slimming World Consultant Donna Graham runs weekly group sessions in Glenrothes Fife and says: “Matthew is a real inspiration to us all and we are so proud of him. When he first came through the door, he wanted to lose weight and feel more confident – however, he had no idea he’d go on to run the London Marathon! He’s proof that with self-belief, determination and the right kind of support from a group of people who understand what it feels like to want to lose weight and truly care about your success, anyone’s weight loss and activity dreams can be achieved.”

Money raised for Cancer Research UK, Irish Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK helps fund life-saving research. Anyone who would like to sponsor Matthew can do so by visiting: Matthew’s page

Donna’s Slimming World groups are held every Thursday and Saturday at Glenrothes Baptist Church and Wednesdays at St Margarets Church in Glenrothes. To join, call Donna on 07795111957.

Or, to find your local group, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk