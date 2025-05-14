Fife Sports and Leisure Trust joins national 'Seriously Social' campaign to celebrate community impact

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is proud to be taking part in Seriously Social 2025, a national campaign celebrating the vital role of charitable trusts in delivering life-changing leisure and wellbeing services across the UK. Running from Monday 12th to Friday 16th May, the campaign is coordinated by Community Leisure UK and shines a spotlight on the value of community leisure, from improving health outcomes and supporting local clubs to creating employment opportunities and driving social inclusion.

Making a Difference in Fife

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is dedicated to improving lives through physical activity, wellbeing, and meaningful community connection.

According to 2024/25 Customer Experience data:

91% of respondents agreed the organisation has helped improve their health and fitness.

90% said the organisation has made a positive difference in their lives.

90% agreed the organisation positively impacts their community.

These outcomes are made possible through a range of inclusive services that support people of all ages and abilities. In 2024/25 Fife Sports and Leisure Trust:

Welcomed over 2.6 million visits, nearly 7,200 every day, up from 2.4 million the previous year

Delivered 14,322 group fitness classes, a 31% increase on the previous year, resulting in 223,957 attendances across the year.

Averaged 8,324 children enrolled in swimming lessons each month, making Fife Sports and Leisure Trust one of Scotland’s largest Learn to Swim providers.

Provided 113 fully funded swimming lesson places through partnership with Active for Families and Active Schools.

Delivered over 5,200 specialist health and wellbeing classes, equivalent to more than 220 full days of supported activity for people living with conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Saw self-referrals for the Health and Wellbeing programme rise by 120% and total referrals increase by 17%, reflecting growing trust in programmes.

The Health and Wellbeing programme also delivered strong outcomes, including: 100% of Back Pain participants reported reduced pain and 90% of Active for Health and Active Back Care users reported improved mental wellbeing.

Emma Walker, Chief Executive, of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust said: “Even in the face of economic uncertainty, we’ve proven that community health and wellbeing can not only survive, but thrive. As a charitable trust, we are delivering measurable outcomes that improve quality of life and generate long-term social value. Seriously Social gives us the opportunity to share this impact and champion the essential role of community leisure within local and national policy conversations.”

Campaign Themes

Each day of the campaign will spotlight a key theme:

Monday: People Above Profit

Tuesday: Seriously Social About Health & Wellbeing

Wednesday: Seriously Social About the Community

Thursday: Seriously Social About Employment & Skills

Friday: Seriously Social About Inclusion & the Environment

How to Get Involved

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust invites customers and the wider community to get involved by:

Liking, sharing, and commenting on campaign posts across social media.

Sharing personal stories of how local leisure services have made a difference.

Spreading the word about the value of community leisure.

Follow Fife Sports and Leisure Trust on social media and join in showing why community leisure is Seriously Social — and truly more than a gym.

To find out more about the national campaign, visit: https://www.seriouslysocial.org.uk

For more information on Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, visit: https://www.fifeleisure.org.uk/seriously-social/