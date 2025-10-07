Fife Sports and Leisure Trust wins National Intergenerational Workplace Award

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has been recognised with a national award for its commitment to building an age-inclusive workplace, winning the Intergenerational Workplace Award at the Scottish Intergenerational Conference and Excellence Awards Celebration, held on Tuesday 30th September 2025 at the Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness.

The award celebrates organisations that actively value generational diversity, support reciprocal learning, and create meaningful opportunities for people of all ages.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust was commended for embedding age-inclusive practices across its workforce of more than 500 staff and volunteers, ranging from 16 to over 70 years old. Judges highlighted the trust’s work with external partners, including Age Scotland, Fife Gingerbread, Developing the Young Workforce, Fife Health & Social Care, and the Armed Forces Covenant, as well as its innovative internal initiatives such as cross-generational mentoring, Work Inspiration Days, and a champions programme providing tailored wellbeing support.

Lana Turnbull, Head of People at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: "We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition. Our workforce reflects the communities we serve, and this award shows the value of listening to staff, creating inclusive policies, and building partnerships that support people at every stage of life and career."

Lana Turnbull, Head of People, and Karen Marsh, Human Resources Manager, accepted the award on behalf of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

Karen Marsh, Human Resources Manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, added: "This award is a fantastic recognition of our people. From our long-serving team members to young people just beginning their journey with us, we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive, grow, and feel valued."

The organisation’s intergenerational approach is already making a tangible impact: in 2024/25, 80% of staff accessed wellbeing support, volunteering increased by 150%, and staff satisfaction scores were particularly strong among both younger and older employees.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust now plans to build on this success by expanding its Action Plan developed with Age Scotland, increasing career pathways, and further strengthening wellbeing initiatives across the organisation.

For more information on Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s awards and accreditations, visit: https://www.fifeleisure.org.uk/about/about/awards-recognition/