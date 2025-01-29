Fife to see child poverty rates fall due to SNP policies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New report: child poverty to decline in Scotland; sadly, a rise is expected in the rest of the UK

Scotland is set to be the only part of the UK to see a decline in child poverty rates thanks to Scotland-only social security policies introduced by the SNP Scottish Government, a report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has shown.

The publication predicts that Scotland’s child poverty rate will fall from 23.7% to 21.8% by January 2029, thanks to policies like the Scottish Child Payment, and scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

While child poverty is likely to increase elsewhere in the UK, the report states that measures taken in Scotland will drive a divergence between the Scottish and UK figures.

Local SNP MSP David Torrance has welcomed the report, which shows the difference that Scottish Government policies like the Scottish Child Payment are making to the lives of children here in Fife.

Commenting, Mr Torrance said: "This report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation highlights the real benefit that SNP policies like the Scottish Child Payment are having on children in Scotland, including here in Fife.

“To see child poverty rates in Scotland drop while they look set to rise across the rest of the UK, shows the tangible difference that progressive, evidence-led policy interventions can make to the lives of our young people.

“The SNP Scottish Government has made eradicating child poverty its number one priority. Whilst there is still much work to be done, it is encouraging that the action we are taking is bringing us closer to achieving this, and that our policies are making a tangible difference to children's lives here in Fife”