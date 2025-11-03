Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra celebrates 50 years in style

More than 75 musicians took to the stage — from some of the original members, now pensioners, to the youngest performer at just nine years old — in what is thought to be the largest big band ever to perform at the Adam Smith Theatre.

The concert was a celebration of half a century of music-making, showcasing the talent, energy and camaraderie that have made FYJO a cornerstone of Fife’s musical life since its founding in 1975.

Under the direction of founder and musical director Richard Michael, the orchestra performed a lively and varied programme that delighted the packed audience, with past and present members joining together to mark the milestone occasion.

The Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra continues to rehearse every Thursday evening at the Lochgelly Centre, where new players are always welcome to join and experience the joy of jazz.

1 . Contributed Richard Michael leads the Fife Youth Orchestra at the Adam Smith Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Richard Michael leads from the front Photo: Submitted Photo Sales