Fifer represents UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Finn Adair, a youth worker from Kelty has just returned from representing the UK in Norway at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024. Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where he immersed himself in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Finn Adair aged 22, from Kelty said “Roverway started for me in Kristiansand. I learnt from the Norwegians and leading the way on sustainability. We looked at beach projects, cleaning and recycling. My personal Roverway challenge has been to learn about myself. I’m proud to represent Scotland and my community. I’ve made friends with some Ukrainian Scouts, hearing about the war and the daily terror people are facing was very powerful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finn joined 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway

Finn Adair in Norway

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Finn well by saying, ‘A massive congratulations to Finn Adair who represented the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life. Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others.’