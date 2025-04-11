Final home sale marks milestone for Fife development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final private home has been sold at a major Fife development that has seen more than £6 million invested back into the local area and local trades prioritised throughout the process.

Inchcolm Green in Aberdour, which saw works commence in 2022, represented an important expansion of the village, with 63 private homes and 21 social rent properties, part of a £4.8 million agreement with Fife Council and the developer, Cala Homes (East).

Further Section 75 contributions included £121,048 for Aberdour Primary School, alongside £56,700 for Silversands Park play equipment, £38,304 towards local transport improvements, £45,000 for off-site footpaths.

Local employment and economic opportunity were prioritised throughout the build, with firms such as Realm Construction of Lochgelly, Adamson Doors of Glenrothes and Kinross-based PKS Roofs and Walls playing key roles in the construction. Their involvement not only supported the delivery of the development, but also ensured wider social and economic value was embedded from the outset.

Cala also introduced the ‘Showhome of Support’, giving small businesses from Aberdour a platform within the development’s flagship showhome. Among those featured were Coastal Reflections, Cassia Salvona Floral Design, Post & Pantry, and Macauley’s, allowing these independent businesses to reach a wider audience and gain valuable exposure.

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director with Cala Homes (East), said: “This investment represented more than just bricks and mortar – it was about supporting strong, sustainable communities.

“It marked our return to developing in Fife after many years away and so it was important that we establish links with local businesses, good causes and the local community.”

Work on the 21 social rent properties started in January 2025 after agreement was reached with Fife Council, with the two-bedroom cottage flats and terraced homes tenure blind, meaning they blend in seamlessly with the wider development.

In addition to the Section 75 investments resulting from development, Cala Homes (East) launched its first community pledge.

Cala’s Community Pledge brings together a host of bespoke measures for each local community in which Cala build including donations, initiatives, volunteering drives and much more, reflecting Cala’s commitment to the local area. Each Pledge goes above and beyond planning obligations and bring added value and meaningful benefits to the area throughout the lifecycle of the development.

Inchcolm Green’s Community Pledge included community-driven initiatives which were central to this investment, with more than £12,600 in funding delivered to support local groups, environmental projects, and sports organisations. This included a £5,727 contribution to fitting out a kitchen for Bayside Girls FC, improving facilities for young athletes, and a £1,000 donation to Aberdour Primary School’s playground redevelopment.

In keeping with its commitment to education, Cala’s Land to Life programme – an interactive schools’ initiative designed to spark interest in housebuilding and placemaking – was delivered at Aberdour Primary School. Pupils from three different year groups engaged with the initiative, gaining a hands-on understanding of how new residential developments are designed and developed.

A donation of £1,000 was also made to Aberdour Golf Club to allow them to create a community garden which can be used by locals, not just members, and encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors. Investment in environmental projects saw an extensive planting schemes to support local wildlife.

As part of its wider environmental responsibility, Cala staff volunteered with the Scottish SPCA, delivering educational wildlife talks to young people across the area. In addition, the team took part in a clean-up at Silver Sands beach, reinforcing its commitment to preserving the natural beauty that surrounds the development.

Sponsorship of key events, including the Aberdour Festival and Central & West Fife Agricultural Show, further cemented the positive impact on the village.

For more information, visit: www.cala.co.uk/communitypledge

For more details on Fife Council’s Affordable Housing Programme, visit: www.fife.gov.uk