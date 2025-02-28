Finavon Court celebrate their love of reading for World Book Day

Finavon Court Care Home in Glenrothes is sharing their love of books in time for World Book Day on Thursday March 6.

World Book Day was launched to ‘champion the fun of reading, because it seriously improves lives’ and Finavon Court can testify to the importance of books in their resident’s lives. As part of their regular activities in the home, Finavon Court residents and staff take time to come together to read aloud; making the power of storytelling accessible for everyone.

Dawn Hunter, Service Manager at Finavon says, “As many of our residents get older they can find it harder to read for themselves but their love of stories is still there. By having someone read to them, they can experience the magic of words - taking their imaginations to other worlds.

She continued, “As well as the obvious benefits of reading such as stress reduction and improving cognitive function, reading together also offers our residents more time to socialise. It supports our ethos of community in the home which is so important to us.”

Morag McGeehan reads to the residents of Finavon Court

Finavon Court Care Home prides itself on creating a balance of independence and support for their residents with all activities being chosen with full input from the residents. Finavon Court are part of the Holmes Care Group, who have been providing personalised care and support for over 40 years across Scotland and England.

If you would like more information on the residential care which is available from Finavon Court please call 01592 773033 or email [email protected]