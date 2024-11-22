Former Valley Primary School pupil honoured with Parliamentary Motion

By Shona Douglas
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 15:08 GMT
David Torrance MSP celebrates Kirkclady High School Pupil Emma Massey with a motion in parliament.

Emma Massey, local high school pupil and keen footballer, has been commended for her fantastic fundraising efforts by her local MSP, David Torrance.

The MSP was inspired to put a motion through parliament reflecting Emma's efforts after a recent visit to her former primary school. Valley Primary School Depute Headteacher Dan Woodcroft mentioned Emma's sterling efforts during the visit, describing how she raised money for the school to purchase size-inclusive sports kit.

Speaking about her efforts, Emma said 'When I was at Valley Primary playing for the team, I had to wear my own shorts because the school's kit was too small. And now, as an avid footballer, I referee games for the school, and saw kids were still facing the same issues. I thought to myself, no girl wants to have to play football with a jumper tied around their waist because the kit's too tight. I knew I could do something to help.'

Emma Massey, DHT Dan Woodcraft, and David Torrance MSPEmma Massey, DHT Dan Woodcraft, and David Torrance MSP
Emma Massey, DHT Dan Woodcraft, and David Torrance MSP

Emma rasied over £500 for the school, who were able to purchase sports kit in a wider range of sizes.

David Torrance, MSP stated 'Emma raised a substantial amount of money for a very thoughtful cause that will be of great benefit to pupils for years to come. These efforts speak to her good character and I am certain she will go on to achieve great things in her life.'

