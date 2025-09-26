Forth Awards launches listener tickets for star-studded ceremony

The Forth Awards, presented by Livingston Designer Outlet, has announced tickets are now on sale for listeners and fans to join the star-studded ceremony this autumn. Taking place at The Usher Hall on 13th November 2025, the awards show will feature performances from top names in music and entertainment, whilst honouring and celebrating community heroes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets now on sale from £28.60 via forth1.com and The Usher Hall Box Office

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult

One of the biggest nights in Edinburgh’s music calendar, The Forth Awards honours local heroes and organisations going over and above for their community, as well as a top-secret line-up of celebrities from across music and entertainment. Previous winners and performances include Lewis Capaldi, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Deacon Blue, Amy Macdonald, Erasure and Simple Minds, with the line-up kept secret until the day itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Beattie at Forth Awards 2025

Hosted by Boogie and Arlene from Forth 1’s breakfast show, the afternoon show is the perfect start to winter festivities, with fans, listeners and guests packing out the Capital’s Usher Hall to enjoy music, comedy and musical theatre performances.

Plus, the awards panel reviews hundreds of listener nominations for categories that recognise those who go the extra mile in communities across Edinburgh and the Lothians - from the best teachers, restaurants and workplaces as well as the Forth Cash for Kids award.

Richie Jeffrey, Commercial Events Manager from Hits Radio Scotland said, “We are so proud that The Forth Awards at The Usher Hall is back again and we can’t wait to reveal a stunning line up and, of course, some wonderful winners. Tickets are selling fast as always so if people want to come and join in the fun, they should act now.

“It’s always a spectacular afternoon filled with fun and laughter, and amazing celebrations of outstanding achievement from Edinburgh and the Lothians.”

Amy Macdonald at Forth Awards

The Forth Awards 2025 Categories

The Forth Best Artist Award with Victor Paris

The Forth Best Restaurant Award with Saltire

The Forth Contribution to Music Award with The Liquid Room

Susie McCabe at Forth Awards 2025

The Forth Icon Award with The Edinburgh Playhouse

The Forth Fringe Award with Watermans

The Forth Cash for Kids Award with Newtown Décor

The Forth Best Teacher Award with Omni Shopping

The Forth Best Workplace Award with Fuse

The Forth Visitor Attraction Award

The Forth Local Hero Award