Free hot chocolate giveaway at all Whittard of Chelsea stores this National Hot Chocolate Day

This National Hot Chocolate Day (Friday 31st January) head to your nearest Whittard of Chelsea store as they will be giving away FREE tubs of their decadent hot chocolate for the first 20 people at each of their 55 stores nationwide!

To claim the free hot chocolate, all visitors have to do is say, ‘Happy Hot Chocolate Day’ and they will be able to choose whichever flavour of hot chocolate they wish from the extensive collection.

Indulgent and creamy, Whittard of Chelsea Hot Chocolates are the epitome of luxury and the perfect treat for a winter’s evening in. A step-by-step guide to mastering the perfect hot chocolate at home can be found on the Whittard website.

Whittard’s range of luxurious hot chocolates include:

*New* Tonka Bean Flavour Hot Chocolate

*New* Pistachio Flavour White Hot Chocolate

70% Cocoa with Sea Salt Hot Chocolate

Coconut Flavour Hot Chocolate

Raspberry Ripple Flavour Hot Chocolate

Orange Flavour Hot Chocolate

Luxury Hot Chocolate

Luxury White Hot Chocolate

70% Cocoa Hot Chocolate

Sticky Toffee Pudding White Hot Chocolate

Cookies and Cream Flavour Hot Chocolate

Salted Caramel Flavour Hot Chocolate

Hazelnut Flavour Hot Chocolate

The full list of Whittard of Chelsea stores can be found at www.whittard.co.uk/stores, along with their opening times.