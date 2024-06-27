Gala Day boosted by Amazon Dunfermline donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dunfermline Children’s Gala has been supported by the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in the city through a £1,000 donation and volunteering activity at the charity’s gala day.

Dunfermline Children’s Gala includes over 2,000 children and their families from all 16 primary schools in Dunfermline, bringing about a day where the community comes together to create memories and support each other.

20 team members from the Dunfermline fulfilment centre volunteered at the event, supporting the charity with stall assistance, litter pick up and preparing and packing lunches for the children attending the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation from Amazon in Dunfermline was used to expand the afternoon’s entertainment to make sure the excitement continued after lunch!

The donation from Amazon in Dunfermline was used to expand the afternoon’s entertainment

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “The Dunfermline Children’s Gala is one of the best days of the year for the city. We’re pleased to support the team with this donation and we’re happy that our team can show their support by providing lunches for the children. We hope that we can continue to support Dunfermline Children’s Gala and create a strong relationship with the charity.”

Stuart Wainman, an employee at Amazon in Dunfermline who volunteered at the Gala, said: “I had such a great time volunteering for Dunfermline Children’s Gala with my colleagues. It was very fulfilling to see how happy the children were with their prepacked lunches. Thank you, Amazon, for giving me the opportunity to support my community.”

Gaynor Williamson, Chair of the Committee from Dunfermline Children’s Gala added: “On behalf of my team members, I would like to say thank you to the team at Amazon in Dunfermline. The team at Amazon in Dunfermline played a big part in helping to deliver a successful gala, not only on the day itself but in the days before as well. They came with a great attitude and we hope they all enjoyed their time with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.