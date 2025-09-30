Get set for action-packed October holidays with Fife Sports and Leisure Trust

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is once again set to deliver an exciting line-up of activities for the October school holidays, running from Monday 13th to Friday 24th October 2025. The programme is packed with budget-friendly options designed to keep children active, entertained, and learning new skills throughout the break.

A highlight of the programme is the return of the Quid-a-Kid initiative, available Monday to Friday between 9.00am and 5.00pm. During this time, children aged 17 and under can enjoy swimming, football, and racquet sports (including tennis, mini-tennis, squash, and badminton) for just £1 per session. Adults joining juniors for football or racquet sports pay only £2, making it a great value family activity.

Alongside these sessions, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is offering a wide variety of sports camps for children aged 5-13, covering athletics, basketball, dance, football, gymnastics, and popular 5-day Active Kidz Camps for ages 8-12. Sessions will be delivered by experienced coaches and in partnership with local organisations such as Raith Rovers Community Foundation and Active Fife.

Venues hosting this year’s holiday programme include:

Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland

Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre

Duloch Leisure Centre, Dunfermline

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre

Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre, Leven

Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, Glenrothes

Waterstone Crook Sports Centre, Newport-on-Tay

Pitreavie Athletics Centre, Dunfermline

Lee Cunningham, Activities Manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “This year’s October programme is one of our biggest yet, with everything from Quid-a-Kid sessions to specialist camps across Fife. It’s about making sure families can access a wide range of affordable activities, and we’re proud to work with Fife Council and our partners to deliver so many opportunities for local communities.”

Cameron Kingsland, Participation Manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “What makes these programmes so special is the difference they make for children and families. Whether it’s learning a new skill, making friends, or simply enjoying being active, we see the positive impact every holiday. We can’t wait to welcome families this October and see young people enjoying everything on offer.”

These holiday programmes are made possible thanks to the support of Fife Council. Please note that activities are subject to venue programming and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please call your local venue or visit reception to secure your child’s place. For any enquiries about booking, contact: [email protected].

For the full programme, including times and costs, visit: www.fifeleisure.org.uk/holiday-activities