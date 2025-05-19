Girls in Energy students given scholarship boost

Four local school pupils on a unique industry-led STEM course have been awarded scholarships for their hard work and commitment.

The students, currently undertaking the Shell UK Girls in Energy course at Fife College’s Levenmouth Campus, have each been awarded scholarships of £500 from Shell UK to support their studies and future aspirations.

The recipients, Khatija Syed, Amber Kemp, Lucy Berry and Hannah Fraser, were recently presented with their awards at a special ceremony held at the College’s Levenmouth Campus.

Iain Hawker, Assistant Principal: Enterprise & Partnerships at Fife College, presented the scholarships and praised the students for their hard work and ambition. The winners also shared their experiences of the programme and their future goals.

Shell UK Girls in Energy Scholarship 2025 award winners are pictured with Iain Hawker, Assistant Principal: Enterprise & Partnerships at Fife College (right) and their lecturer, Lorraine Boyle (left).

Hannah Fraser, from Coaltown of Wemyss, said: "I feel very privileged to have been awarded this scholarship, and I am extremely grateful. After I leave school, I would like to go to university, so I will put some of the money towards driving lessons to help with travel. I would also like to use the rest for textbooks or resources that will help me with my exams."

Amber Kemp, from Leven, said: "I feel very grateful to be awarded this scholarship. I feel so lucky to have been chosen out of so many deserving girls. This award has opened my eyes and made me believe I can achieve more than I expected.

"This money will help me when I leave school, whether it’s buying a car or buying textbooks for further education. For now, I plan to put the money into my savings. I did not anticipate I would win this money, and I will always remember the experience."

Pauline McGeevor, Community Liaison Officer at Shell UK, said: "The Girls in Energy course continues to inspire the next generation of talent in the energy industry by linking real-life experiences with valuable learning opportunities.

"Congratulations to this year’s scholarship winners Khatija, Amber, Lucy, and Hannah. Their dedication and enthusiasm for the sector is truly inspiring, and I have no doubt they will go on to have successful careers."

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said: "Congratulations to Khatija, Amber, Lucy, and Hannah! They are all very deserving winners of this year’s Shell UK Girls in Energy Scholarship awards.

"Receiving these scholarships will provide them with a great financial boost and valuable industry recognition. Having a global company like Shell UK on their CVs will also help them stand out when they take their next steps.

"Shell UK has been a fantastic supporter of our scholarship programme for more than a decade, creating invaluable opportunities for our students. Their continued support helps set students on the path toward exciting and rewarding careers in the energy sector."

The Girls in Energy course, supported by Shell UK, offers pupils a unique insight into the energy industry as well as enhancing key employability skills. The course has been popular with pupils over the last few years, with students from High Schools across Fife, aged 14 to 16, taking part.

The Girls in Energy course is part of a wide range of initiatives that Shell UK and Fife College are working on together. Last year, a new energy transition skills hub opened at the Rosyth campus, which supports Shell’s aim to support 15,000 people into jobs with a focus on the energy transition by 2035.

Full list of Shell UK Girls in Energy Scholarships 2025 winners:

Khatija Syeda, from Leven

Amber Kemp, from Leven

Lucy Berry, from Leven

Hannah Fraser, from Coaltown of Wemyss

Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, is one of the largest college scholarship programmes in Scotland, awarding thousands of pounds each year to support students, develop opportunities, open doors, and transform lives.

For further details about scholarships at Fife College visit the Adam Smith Scholarships page of the Fife College website or email [email protected]