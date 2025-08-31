Great British Pub Crawl hits Fife

Dale Harvey and his wife

One man's quest to support the local and visit every pub in Britain.

On August 31, Dale Harvey had already visited 7,018 pubs on his epic crawl of Britain, sometimes accompanied by his wife. He's been on the road for 1264 days and he's heading our way!

On Tuesday, September 16, he will visit Dunfermline and on Wednesday, September 17 he'll be in Kirkcaldy.

Dale says that he intends to visit every pub and bar. Keep your eyes open and if you see him, wish him well.

There is also a petition calling on Westminster to support our locals which you can find on The Great British Pub Crawl Facebook page.