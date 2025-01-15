Greens Retail raises £5k for Fife Gingerbread’s Heat & Eat appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greens Retail is proud to announce the success of its Christmas fundraising campaign, which raised an incredible £5,000 for Fife Gingerbread’s Heat & Eat Appeal. This remarkable contribution has helped the charity surpass its ambitious £20,000 target, providing critical support to vulnerable families across Fife.

The Heat & Eat Appeal aims to ensure children and young people grow up in safe, warm, and healthy homes, particularly as the rising cost of living puts many families at risk. Greens Retail enthusiastically supported this vital cause through initiatives in six of its Fife stores, engaging customers to make a difference. Every purchase of specific products contributed a percentage to the Make a Difference Locally (MADL) fund, which was further boosted by a generous £1,000 bonus donation from MADL’s Winter Warmer Award.

The fundraising efforts were amplified by the heartwarming Greens Christmas advert, featuring Fife Gingerbread’s beloved mascot, Gingey, and local children. The video resonated deeply with the community, gaining over 15,000 views on Facebook alone and sparking widespread support.

Today, representatives from Fife Gingerbread and Greens Retail gathered to present the £5,000 cheque, celebrating this milestone achievement.

(left to right): Linsey Proctor, Gingey Mascot, Kirsty Mackerracher (Fife Gingerbread), Alexandra Copeland, and Caroline Cunningham (Greens Retail).

Linsey Proctor, PR and Fundraising Representative at Fife Gingerbread, said:

“We are absolutely blown away by the generosity of Greens Retail and their customers. Greens has been our biggest contributor, and their support means so much to us and the families we serve. This donation will go directly towards our emergency funding, providing essential warmth and meals for vulnerable families across Fife. The backing from Greens has shown how a business can truly make a difference in its community, and we’re so grateful for their partnership.”

Caroline Cunningham, Area Manager for Greens Retail, added:

“This achievement makes me so proud to be part of the Greens team. Our stores are at the heart of their communities, and this campaign showcased the power of coming together for a cause that truly matters. Every team member played a part in this success, and seeing the impact it will have on local families is incredibly heartwarming. Greens’ commitment to supporting our communities is unwavering, and I’m honored to be part of it.”

Linsey Proctor with Gingey' (Fife Gingerbread) with Jayson McDonald (Greens Retail/Glenshire Group)

Alexandra Copeland, Group Operations Director at Glenshire Group, which Greens Retail is proudly part of, stated:

“At Glenshire, we believe in the importance of community engagement and supporting initiatives that create lasting change. Greens Retail’s incredible efforts for Fife Gingerbread exemplify our values as a group. This achievement reflects not only the generosity of our customers but also the dedication of our teams. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Fife Gingerbread in the years to come.”

Jayson McDonald, Social & Digital Marketing Executive at Greens Retail, said:

“When Linsey from Fife Gingerbread approached us, she asked for very little, but her passion and the charity’s mission inspired us to take action. Learning about the incredible work they do for vulnerable families made it clear we had to go above and beyond. Thanks to the involvement of our Fife stores and the support from MADL, raising funds was as simple as our customers walking in the door. This campaign has been a proud moment for everyone involved, and we’re excited to continue supporting Fife Gingerbread in the future.”

The Greens Retail team would like to thank their dedicated staff and generous customers for making this campaign a success. The presentation photo features (left to right): Linsey Proctor, Kirsty Mackerracher, Gingey Mascot (Fife Gingerbread), Alexandra Copeland, and Caroline Cunningham (Greens Retail). A second image highlights Gingey alongside Linsey Proctor and Greens Marketing Executive Jayson McDonald.

Greens Retail is committed to backing local communities and making a difference where it matters most. Together with Fife Gingerbread, we’re creating brighter futures for families across Fife.