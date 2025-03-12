Grumpy Fife pups sought to be ambasa-dogs for brand new canine 'wonder supplement'

Are you the proud owner of a worrisome Westie or a stressed-out spaniel? Does your dog bark at nothing or seem perpetually frazzled?

Well Nature's Pet are on the hunt for Fife pups with problems, who would like to be transformed by a brand new natural supplement.

MellowPet for dogs is a unique, vet-strength formula created to support natural calm and relaxation in dogs struggling with stress-induced behaviors.

Whether your dog’s anxiety stems from separation, loud noises, or general nervous energy, MellowPet’s carefully selected ingredients can help.

Packed with premium, calming ingredients like L-Tryptophan, L-Theanine, Valerian Root Extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Magnesium Citrate, and Calcium, MellowPet works hard to keep your dog calm, comfortable, and feeling their best.

"At Nature's Pet, we know how important it is to support pets who struggle with anxiety," said Jason Layton, of Nature’s Pet.

"We created MellowPet with the hope of helping dogs who are on edge – whether they’re a barking beagle or a nervous lab – feel more at ease. With the right blend of natural ingredients, we believe our calming supplement can bring some much-needed tranquility to both pets and their owners."

MellowPet provides daily support for hyperactive or anxious dogs so they can feel more relaxed and happy.

If you have a pup with a little too much bark or an extra bit of stress, you can participate in the trial.

Send details of your dog, and the reasons they need a dose of MellowPet to [email protected]