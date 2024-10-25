Holiday Park is already half way towards its target of £2500 with Guide Dogs for the Blind which will enable it to name a puppy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having made a very successful debut last year, Pettycur Holiday Park has staged its “Pettycur’s Got Talent” event for a second year.

Twelve local acts took part, with a mixture of singers from operatic, musical theatre and pop genres and a selection of dance acts including Highland Dancers. Gregor Scott, from Dunfermline, taking first place, after placing second last year, won the top prize of a 50” TV, followed by Anna Anandarajah, singing Opera, in second place, and the Sarah Hendry School of Dance, based in Glenrothes, in third with their Highland Dance performance, complete with swords.

Fourteen year old Gregor is from Dunfermline and attends Dunfermline High School. Starting singing musical theatre during lockdown for fun, he is now a member of Glasgow Philharmonia’s Movies to Musicals which is led by his singing teacher, Ross Gunning. Training over in Glasgow on Sunday evenings, he is looking forward to performing at The Kings Theatre in Glasgow in March 2025, along with many celebrity guests. Locally, he has attends Limelight Carnegie Youth where he recently performed as Enjorlas in Les Miserables – he will also be taking part in Legally Blonde in June 2025. This busy young man is also a member of Why Not Musical Theatre group, playing Billy Flynn in Chicago in April 2025 at the Carnegie Hall. Gregor’s dream is to be on the West End so he also attends dance lessons at Zodiac dance Studio in Lochgelly twice a week.

Opera singer, Anna Anandarajah, who came second, said: “As an opera singer, the stage has always been my refuge, a place where I can immerse myself in emotion and artistry. Now, as I pursue my studies in healthcare here in Scotland, I find myself on a remarkable journey that blends my passion for music with a commitment to making a difference in people's lives. Living and studying in Scotland has enriched my experience in ways I never imagined. The breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural traditions, and welcoming communities have ignited my creativity and deepened my understanding of the human experience. When I learned about the upcoming talent show, I felt an undeniable urge to participate. This event represented an incredible opportunity for me to express myself in front of a lovely audience. It’s not just about performing; it’s about sharing a part of my journey and connecting with others through the universal language of music.'

The Highland Dancers came third

Providing highland dance classes for ages 3 plus, The Sarah Hendry School of Dance runs classes in Benarty, as well as Glenrothes. Its dancers have the opportunity to take up performance work in the community, as well as taking part in a biennial whole school show at the Rothes Halls, exam work and competitions. The School’s very successful competitive component has seen the dance school and its dancers win Scottish, National, European and World accolades.

Proceeds from the ticket sales generated £1200, which is to be split equally between Pettycur’s three adopted charities that are supported as often as possible on the park – the RNLI, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and the Wolf-Hirschhorn Trust.

“Pettycur’s Got Talent was another fantastic event that everyone who took part in very much enjoyed, not to mention the audience of around 300 people, who lapped up the high quality local talent,” said General Manager, Janet Murray.

“Our congratulations go to our three very worthy winners!”

Second place Anna , an opera singer

“We are also delighted that through this event we are now halfway to the total we need to raise with Guide Dogs for the Blind to be able to name a puppy. We only started this fundraising as a focus in May, so to be half way already to a £2.5k total, to be raised over two years, is brilliant news, and we have yet more fundraising to happen at the park, with our Christmas Market taking place on the 2nd of November,” added Janet.

“We may do a social media or local school competition to see if we can come up with a suitable name for the puppy.”