Holmes Group tackle Munro to raise awareness of alzheimer's

To show support for Dementia Action Week (19th – 25th May) and Dementia Awareness Week (2nd-8th June) a team of intrepid explorers from the Holmes Care Group took on a fantastic challenge on the east coast of Loch Lomond on Friday 23rd May to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland.

Laura Poole, Nickie Blain, Jennifer Dickie, Kyle Anderson, Gerald Okpaleke & Chima Ukagba from Lomond View Care Home in Falkland were joined by Head of Dementia and Lifestyle Enhancement Yvonne Manson and Cardenden’s Fernlea House Care Home Service Manager, Natasha Porter, for a breathtaking hike up Ben Lomond. For some, it was their first Munro — no small feat, as Ben Lomond stands at 3,196 feet tall. Despite the tough start, and some big challenges on route the team powered through with most reaching the summit in under four hours.

Their efforts raised an impressive £513 in support of those living with Alzheimer's. The climb was done in memory of all those their teams have cared for, and continue to care for, who are living with Alzheimer's.

Yvonne Manson QN, Head of Dementia and Lifestyle Enhancement for Holmes Care explains why the challenge was important to their team,

Holmes care Group Team walking up ben Lomond for charity.

"Dementia Action and Awareness Weeks are a time to shine a light on the importance of supporting those living with dementia and their families. At Holmes Care Group, our Enriching Lives Strategy embodies our commitment to providing compassionate, person-centred care that values dignity, purpose, and connection. As a Queen’s Nurse, I am passionate about ensuring our homes are inclusive and that our staff are trained to the highest standards.

She continues, “The climb itself may have been difficult but choosing to support Alzheimer Scotland was easy— together, we can raise awareness and create truly supportive environments for those affected by dementia."

If you'd like to support the challenge, donations are still gratefully received at: www.justgiving.com/page/hcg-benlomond

More details on the Holmes Care Group can be found at www.holmes-care.co.uk