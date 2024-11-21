Home-Start East Fife Gets Cash Boost from Morrisons Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home-Start East Fife, a charity that offers support for families with young children living in North East Fife, were delighted to receive a donation of £8,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The grant will help the charity to upgrade their office and training space with new flooring, as well as improve their IT systems, which will greatly assist in communicating with families and delivering training for volunteers.

In addition the funds will also be used for Home-Start’s Family Support Group to cover the costs of outings, arts and crafts materials and snacks for families.

Sue Woodcock, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in St Andrews, recommended the charity as part of the Morrisons Foundation’s ‘Community Spaces Fund’ which was established to celebrate the supermarket’s 125th Anniversary.

Sue Woodcock, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in St Andrews presented the donation of £8,000 to Home-Start East Fife

The fund invited 125 charities to apply for a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community spaces and local facilities, helping them to make a difference for many more years to come.

Sue said: “It was my absolute pleasure to present a cheque for £8,000 to Home-Start in St Andrews. The group were absolutely thrilled to be chosen as one of Morrisons Foundation’s 125 Year Community Spaces. The charity is a vital lifeline for so many families in need and to be able to help them just before Christmas with this massive donation is really amazing.”

“For the past 125 years, Morrisons has always aimed to support the communities we serve and I’m delighted that Home-Start East Fife has received this grant which will make a huge difference to their activities.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.