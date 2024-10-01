Homelands Trust-Fife wins top regional tourism award

By Helen Lawrenson
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 17:34 BST
Homelands Trust-Fife is thrilled to announce that it has been recognised as the winner of a prestigious tourism award.

The Scottish Thistle Awards, with headline sponsors Johnstons of Elgin, celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry.  They have become an annual celebration of excellence, collaboration and innovation within one of the country’s most important sectors.

Homelands Trust-Fife was named as the Inclusive Tourism winners at the Scottish Thistle Award regional finals on 26th September 2024.

Team from Homelands receiving the Inclusive Tourism Award.Team from Homelands receiving the Inclusive Tourism Award.
Team from Homelands receiving the Inclusive Tourism Award.

This award celebrates a business, who has a developed an outstanding welcome for all customers, who provides accessible facilities which can enjoyed by all customers.

Helen Lawrenson, General Manager, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received a regional Scottish Thistle Award. It is a testament to the commitment of our volunteers, trustees, staff, local community and guests, and we are incredibly grateful to be recognised for our efforts. The awards celebrate the best of our industry and we’re so proud to play a part in showcasing what makes Scotland a fantastic place to visit.”

