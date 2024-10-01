Homelands Trust-Fife wins top regional tourism award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homelands Trust-Fife is thrilled to announce that it has been recognised as the winner of a prestigious tourism award.

Homelands Trust-Fife is thrilled to announce that it has been recognised as the winner of a prestigious tourism award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Thistle Awards, with headline sponsors Johnstons of Elgin, celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry. They have become an annual celebration of excellence, collaboration and innovation within one of the country’s most important sectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homelands Trust-Fife was named as the Inclusive Tourism winners at the Scottish Thistle Award regional finals on 26th September 2024.

Team from Homelands receiving the Inclusive Tourism Award.

This award celebrates a business, who has a developed an outstanding welcome for all customers, who provides accessible facilities which can enjoyed by all customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Lawrenson, General Manager, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received a regional Scottish Thistle Award. It is a testament to the commitment of our volunteers, trustees, staff, local community and guests, and we are incredibly grateful to be recognised for our efforts. The awards celebrate the best of our industry and we’re so proud to play a part in showcasing what makes Scotland a fantastic place to visit.”