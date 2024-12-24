Housebuilder lays career foundations for St Andrews pupils with Christmas design competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Lawhead Primary School have been given a glimpse of a career in construction, thanks to Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ latest Scotland-wide Christmas competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Involving 25 pupils from the school’s P3/4 class, the Christmas competition saw children design their very own festive hard hat using inspiration from the local area as well as their own traditions. Pupils could use any material to decorate the hat – from glitter and paint to tinsel and baubles – with the most festive and creative scooping the top prize.

The winning design was created by Brodie Mera-Rowan who received a £50 Smyths voucher, while all participants received a chocolate selection box from the housebuilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Radley, P3/4 Teacher at Lawhead Primary School, said: “Lawhead Primary School P3/4 pupils were delighted to be part of this competition. They all enjoyed creating their festive hard hat designs, decorating them and covering the classroom in glitter!”

Lawhead Primary School took part in Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes' latest Christmas competition.

Lorraine Paterson, Sales Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “We’ve been blown away by the calibre of designs submitted into this year’s Christmas competition. It proved to be a fun way to engage the next generation to start thinking about a career construction, as well as tapping into Christmas crafting. A massive congratulations to all those who took part, and hopefully we can inspire more budding builders to try their hand next year.”

Lawhead Primary School is a local catchment school for David Wilson Homes East Scotland’s DWH @ St Andrews development. Three and four-bedroom homes start at £397,995.

For more information on Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes in the East of Scotland, visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/scotland-east/