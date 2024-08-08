How to Celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week in Edinburgh and Fife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Afternoon Tea Week is just around the corner, running from 12th-18th August, and it's the perfect time to indulge in one of Britain’s most charming traditions! Edinburgh and Fife are the ideal places to celebrate this week.

Whether you’re a big tea fan or just want to treat yourself, these top venues offer a range of exceptional afternoon teas that turn this classic tradition into something truly special. Gemma Logan, party expert at Scottish events company Fizzbox, shares the best experiences to make Afternoon Tea Week 2024 one to remember.

Price: From £43.50 per person

Afternoon Tea Week

Location: 22 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, EH2 1AY

Hop aboard the iconic Routemaster bus and cruise through Edinburgh's sights while indulging in a delicious afternoon tea. From Edinburgh Castle to the Old Town, soak in the views as you tuck into freshly-cut sandwiches, cakes and classic scones with jam and clotted cream. You’ll enjoy delicious teas as you enjoy your 90-minute journey and can make things even more special with gin cocktails or prosecco.

Price: From £20 per person

Drinks included: Tea & a bottle of fizz

Location: Your venue in Edinburgh

If you’re from the Edinburgh area but don’t fancy going out, the afternoon tea can come straight to your doorstep with this kit that’ll be delivered to your home or hired venue. Most treats are good to go right out of the box, but if a bit of assembly is needed, fear not because it's as easy as pie. You’ll enjoy chorizo madeleines, smoked salmon tarts and tomato parmesan biscuits. Expect classic delights with a modern twist. And for the sweet tooth in you, there's a variety of cakes, from chocolate choux buns to strawberry white chocolate cheesecake. Plus, don't miss out on those essential scones with jam and cream!

Price: From £49.95 per person

Location: 22 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, EH2 1AY

Treat yourself to a delightful experience with Edinburgh’s gin afternoon tea bus! Hop aboard this vintage tour bus and enjoy a full afternoon tea while cruising through the city’s sights. Sip on their signature pot-tails made with a variety of Scottish gins, infused with aromatic herbs and adorned with edible flowers. Indulge in a range of savoury and sweet treats, from delectable cakes to scones slathered with clotted cream and jam. It’s the perfect blend of sightseeing and scrumptiousness, letting you savour the best of both worlds in style!

Price: From £50 per person

Location: Edinburgh city centre

Ok, this one’s more than a bit cheeky, making it perfect for a hen party, birthday or get together with friends that’s full of giggles. You’ll be greeted by a suave, shirtless waiter ready to cater to your every tea and scone need for a full 90 minutes. You'll be welcomed with a glass of bubbly prosecco each and as much tea as you’d like. Settle into your seats and indulge in a spread of scrumptious scones, cakes, and sandwiches. Plus, don't forget to feast your eyes on the view. It's a treat for all your senses!