Hundreds of local pensioners missing out on Pension Credit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The group estimates that 744 pensioners in North East Fife do not claim Pension Credit despite being eligible for the support payment. This would mean more than £1.5 million going unclaimed annually.
Pension Credit helps low-income pensioners with their living costs by providing more than £3,300 per year on average. It is also a ‘passporting benefit’ which can give claimants access to schemes such as the free TV-licence for over-75s. Receiving Pension Credit is also now a requirement for receiving Winter Fuel Payment.
Willie Rennie said:
“For many people, including many pensioners, the cost of living is still making if difficult to make ends meet. These figures show that hundreds of pensioners in North East Fife could be missing out on support payments which boost their income. I encourage all pensioners to check whether they are eligible, in order to claim the support they are entitled to.”
You can find out more about applying for Pension Credit at: www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.