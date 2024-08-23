Hundreds of local pensioners missing out on Pension Credit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has today highlighted statistics from campaign group Independent Age which show that hundreds of pensioners in North East Fife are missing out on Pension Credit.

The group estimates that 744 pensioners in North East Fife do not claim Pension Credit despite being eligible for the support payment. This would mean more than £1.5 million going unclaimed annually.

Pension Credit helps low-income pensioners with their living costs by providing more than £3,300 per year on average. It is also a ‘passporting benefit’ which can give claimants access to schemes such as the free TV-licence for over-75s. Receiving Pension Credit is also now a requirement for receiving Winter Fuel Payment.

“For many people, including many pensioners, the cost of living is still making if difficult to make ends meet. These figures show that hundreds of pensioners in North East Fife could be missing out on support payments which boost their income. I encourage all pensioners to check whether they are eligible, in order to claim the support they are entitled to.”

You can find out more about applying for Pension Credit at: www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim