'I did It through the menopause' – Weight loss expert Claire ready to help others

A Dunfermline woman who lost over 7.5 stone with Slimming World is returning to her role as a consultant and opening a brand-new group in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Crossett, who joined Slimming World 10 years ago, dropped from a size 20/22 to a size 12, completely transforming her life. She went on to become a Consultant for 7.5 years, supporting others on their weight loss journeys.

After rejoining as a member 18 months ago at the Abbeyview group with Consultant and friend Laura McFarlane, Claire lost another 3 stone and is now proudly maintaining her target weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fuelled by her continued passion for helping others, Claire is stepping back into her role as a Slimming World Consultant. She will launch her new group on Tuesday, June 10 at 7.30pm, held weekly at The Royal British Legion, Dunfermline.

Claire has lost weight at her local Slimming World group

“When I first joined as a member, I never dreamed I’d end up helping others lose weight,” Claire said. “Now I’m back doing what I love most. It’s a privilege to share my experience and support others in reaching their goals.”

Claire says the Slimming World plan helped her stay on track through life’s ups and downs, especially during the menopause. Members looking for extra guidance receive the helpful booklet You, Your Weight and the Menopause, which offers tailored support and reassurance. Research from Slimming World has shown that women around the average age of menopause can lose weight just as successfully as younger members.

“I couldn’t have done it without the weekly encouragement from my group,” Claire said. “That’s why creating a warm, supportive, and motivating environment for my members is so important to me. We’ll share recipes, ideas, and celebrate every step forward together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Slimming World plan is designed around flexibility and real food. Members are encouraged to enjoy filling meals such as pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meats, and fish – with no calorie counting or feeling hungry.

Claire is also a fan of the Slimming World Kitchen recipe boxes – freshly prepared, family-friendly meals delivered directly to your door. “They're generous portions of Free Food, taste better than takeaway, and there’s always something new to try,” she added. Her favourites include Katsu Chicken Curry, BBQ Pulled Gammon, and Slimming World Chips.

Alongside healthy eating, the Slimming World Body Magic programme supports members to get active at their own pace. Claire enjoys walking, Couch to 5K, and Callanetics classes. Join Claire’s new group, - every Tuesday at 7.30pm, starting June 10 at The Royal British Legion, The New Row, Dunfermline.