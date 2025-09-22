Inaugural Scottish Women’s Well-being Summit in St Andrews continues to attract an esteemed field across leadership, wellbeing and holistic therapies

The “truly unique” Scottish Women's Well-being Summit, to be held on the 15th of November at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, continues to attract a top notch field of speakers and sponsors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing together a committed and highly engaged mix of leading female professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporate business leaders, the summit will provide them with the opportunity to network and collaborate, enjoying interactive workshops, whilst hearing speeches from some of the country’s most inspiring women.

They can also look forward to physically and mentally renewing through a series of immersive experiences, including a group sea dip in the morning on St Andrews West Sands. Fire walking is also lined up to really let delegates break out of their comfort zones for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest sponsors and workshop facilitators lined up for the event include leading medical herbalist, Klayr Hunter, together with Hot Yoga Teacher, Linda Stewart.

Debora Kayembe is joining the list of illustrious speakers at the event

24hrpharmacy, a Scottish based online pharmacy looking to make medicine and healthcare accessible to all, will be running a workshop and supporting the summit, whilst Esteem Life Medical Group, a business rooted in clinical excellence and shaped by holistic thinking, are on board as the latest sponsor.

Joining the illustrious speaker line up is Dr Debora Kayembe, a woman who has made history as the first Black woman elected Rector of the University of Edinburgh, together with Elizabeth Spencer, a social entrepreneur, Oxford alumna, and domestic abuse survivor whose flagship initiative, Threads of Change, blends circular fashion with trauma-aware peer support.

“I am thrilled that this summit, the first of its kind, is continuing to attract this calibre of sponsors, supporters, and speakers,” said Lesley Canis, the passionate advocate, campaigner, journalist and charity worker who is behind the summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just when I thought it really couldn’t get any better, we bring someone else on board who is really keen to engage with our delegates, and feels that their offering, or story, is the right fit,” she said. “I am truly grateful to all of these incredible businesses and individuals. The line up has exceeded my wildest dreams, in assembling an absolute powerhouse for change, for the betterment of women’s health in the workplace, and personally too, across their daily lives.”

Sidra Khan is another newly announced expert offering a workshop

“I appeal to as many delegates as possible to get onboard and secure their tickets, as it’s less than two months until we all get in the room together. I simply can’t wait, it’s going to be life changing, I hope, and the first of what may become an annual event,” finished Lesley.

With over 15 years of specialist experience in women’s health, Klayr Hunter, founder of The Hunter Institute for Health, will provide an exclusive experience in botanical medicine for women prioritising their health and longevity.

Esteem Life Medical Group will be running a pre summit webinar debunking myths around healthy ageing and marketing myths around skincare. Their GP, Dr Mucadiye Demirel, will be in attendance at the summit, together with Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Sidra Khan. On the day they will deliver a workshop focussed on longevity and healthy ageing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Stewart’s award-winning business, Hot Yoga Glasgow, is now the largest yoga studio in Scotland. Holding certifications in Hot Yoga, Yin Yoga, Intermediate Hot Yoga, and Yoga Nidra, as well as a master-level certificate in Reiki Healing and an honours degree in Psychology, Linda is also an advanced SOMA Breathwork instructor and founder of The Breathwork Reset. She uses science-backed techniques to help individuals and teams reduce stress, sharpen focus, and increase vitality by harnessing the power of breath.

Lesley Canis from Fife is the Facilitator of the event

Championing inclusion, equality, and anti-racism, Dr Debora Kayembe is also the founder of Full Options, a charity dedicated to advancing education and human rights. She has established the Freedom Walk campaign promoting racial justice and community solidarity.

As Founder & Managing Director of Aberdeen Ethnic Minority Women’s Group CIC, the Chair of Women’s Conference at Council Chambers, and CEO of the Women’s Shed Project Ltd, Elizabeth Spencer has a clear vision: that women who feel voiceless should be heard and empowered — not as “beneficiaries” but as equals. Under her leadership, the organisation delivers programmes where survivors of abuse, refugees, single mothers, and women facing isolation gain skills, confidence, and community. The group’s impact has been recognised nationally, including with the Scotland StartUp Award.

Further details, and to join the wait list or buy tickets for the Scottish Women’s Well-being Summit, please check out https://www.swwsummit.co.uk

Please contact Lesley by email at [email protected], to discuss all current sponsorship opportunities.