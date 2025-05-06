Is Glenrothes home to the next Screwfix Trade Apprentice?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenrothes-based apprentice Troy Stein, aged 23, has been announced as one of the top ten finalists for this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition.

Aspiring plumbing and heating engineer, Troy, who is currently studying Plumbing and Heating at Fife College, will join nine other trade apprentices from across the UK and Ireland, in a bid to be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025.

The winner, who will be announced at the two-day final in May, will take home an incredible prize bundle of tools, training and technology worth £10,000 – while also scooping £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers for their college.

Since beginning his plumbing and heating journey, Troy has already completed a year of industry work experience to build his knowledge ahead of his apprenticeship. Troy is committed to giving every job his absolute all and is always on hand to support his fellow apprentices on his course.

Later in his career, after gaining years of hand-on experience, Troy hopes to transition into lecturing - sharing his knowledge and skills with the next generation of tradespeople. His unmatched commitment for going the extra mile, supporting others, and relentless work ethic saw him stand out in the semi-finals, after being selected from more than 2,000 applications.

Commenting on the announcement, Troy said: “I can’t believe I’ve made it through to the finals of this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition. When I submitted my application, I never dreamed I’d make it this far. It’s also so exciting to be representing Glenrothes at the national final.

“The heating industry is highly rewarding to work in, and so to be recognised for my skills and dedication at this level is such a huge compliment.

“The competition is an incredible opportunity to showcase what I’ve learned so far, while highlighting the importance of trade apprentices in shaping the future of the plumbing and heating industry – and I’m looking forward to the final where I can take my creativity and skills to a new level.”

Hosted at Google's UK Office in London on 7-8 May, the competition’s final promise to be a challenging yet rewarding experience.

The final will offer the top 10 the chance to network and participate in workshops hosted by industry experts and will see each of them interviewed by an expert panel of judges.

The judges include representatives from Screwfix, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing & Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) and Screwfix Top Tradesperson Mohammed Rahman. Alongside the interviews, DEWALT will be showcasing some exciting product demonstrations, the team from SITE will be sharing the latest workwear and finalists will have the opportunity to get creative in some team-building workshops.

Screwfix Marketing Director, Jack Wallace shared his enthusiasm for the competition, saying: “Apprenticeships are vital to the growth of the trade industry, ensuring we have talented individuals entering the workforce with the skills required to succeed.

“The Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition is about spotlighting passionate apprentices who are paving the way for the future. We’re thrilled to celebrate this next generation of tradespeople. The talent we see is just getting better and better, so I already know it will be a tricky decision for the judges to make on the day. I wish all finalists the best of luck!”

The Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition celebrates the best new talent in the trade industry.

Through events like this, Screwfix aims to inspire and support the next generation of skilled tradespeople, shining a spotlight on the diversity, innovation and rewarding opportunities within the trade sector.

To learn more about the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition and this year’s finalists, visit https://www.screwfix.com/landingpage/tradeapprentice