Kingdom Group hosts successful Summer Gathering at Scottish Deer Centre

The skies may have been overcast but the outlook was sunny for the Kingdom Group’s Summer Gathering held at the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar.

Families with children eager to explore the park braved the weather and made the most of the free fun day out.

Kingdom’s Gathering events are a cornerstone of the Group’s engagement strategy and give customers the opportunity to speak to a wide range of staff in a relaxed and informal setting.

Over 200 guests from across Fife, Clackmannanshire and Perth heard about the extensive range of wraparound services available from the Kingdom Group, supporting customers and communities across the central belt.

Money and energy advice came courtesy of Kingdom’s Tenancy Support Team, helping customers tackle the ongoing cost of living crisis and Kingdom Works, the Group’s employability project shared lots of great information about training and employment opportunities for those looking to get back into work.

Health and Safety experts shared their extensive knowledge about staying safe at home and in public places and frontline staff helped customers deal with queries about repairs and other tenancy questions.

Max Scotto, Lead Customer Engagement Officer at Kingdom, heads up the team that organises the Gathering events and said: “We were delighted to see so many customers at the Summer Gathering once again this year. Events like this are key to developing strong and meaningful relationships and give us the opportunity to listen to feedback, answer questions, and share information about the services Kingdom offers including employability advice, money and energy advice and so on, in line withour mission of providing more than a home.”

Max added, “I know that family days out are often one of the first things to go when belts are tightened, so being able to offer free events like the Summer Gathering for our communities is something that really makes a huge difference.”

Deborah Law, a Kingdom tenant from Glenrothes, said, "Thank you very much to everyone who arranged the day out at the Scottish Deer Centre. I had a great time and I thought that everything, to the last detail, was very well organised. Although I came by public transport, Kingdom offered to take me back home and the coach driver even dropped me at my doorstep! You were all very kind and friendly."