Kingdom Group staff conference focuses on the future

Nearly 300 staff from across the Kingdom Group gathered at The Vine Conference Centre in Dunfermline for the Association’s annual staff conference.

The conference brought together employees from various departments for a day of collaboration, discussion and team-building activities.

Kingdom’s annual staff conference plays an important part in the organisation’s strategic business planning process and benefits from the input of colleagues from across the wider Kingdom Group, including Kingdom Housing Association and Kingdom Support & Care.

Linda Leslie, Chair of Kingdom Housing Association, opened the conference, recognising the dedication and achievements of staff across the Group.

Tom Barclay, Kingdom’s Group Chief Executive, then spoke about his vision for the Group and highlighted the organisation’s resilience, customer focus, and commitment to innovation.

Speaking after the Conference, Linda Leslie said: “Kingdom’s mission is to provide more than a home and all of our people play a part in achieving that mission.

"The Kingdom Group’s strength lies in its unity, with staff working as One Kingdom across teams and departments to deliver an exceptional customer experience. The Kingdom Group staff conference allows our teams to be actively involved, sharing their insights and feedback to shape our future direction and ensure every voice is heard as we move forward together.”

The day’s agenda also included an interactive session on Digital Futures, and an update on the ‘Fit for the Future’ initiative, which will shape Kingdom’s operating model. The conference concluded with team-building activities to reinforce collaboration across departments and Group divisions.

Tom Barclay, Kingdom Group Chief Executive, said: “One Kingdom is about recognising the value each team member brings to Kingdom’s mission and making sure we work together with shared purpose.

"This event is a vital opportunity for our staff to share their perspectives, and drive the innovative thinking that will help us meet the growing needs of our communities. By working as One Kingdom, we ensure our focus remains on delivering outstanding outcomes for both our customers and the business.”