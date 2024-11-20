Kingdom Group Wins Excellence in Tenant Scrutiny Award at National Housing Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kingdom Group has won the Excellence in Tenant Scrutiny Award at the Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) Scotland Housing Awards, celebrating the best in housing across the country.

The Scotland Housing Awards recognise the remarkable teams and dedicated professionals who demonstrate a real commitment to the housing sector, delivering vital services and support to communities throughout the nation.

The Excellence in Tenant Scrutiny Award is aimed at landlords and their tenants who can show excellence in working collaboratively to scrutinise work, or to embed scrutiny within the culture of the organisation.

Kingdom’s Scrutiny Panel, a group of engaged customers from diverse backgrounds, recently reviewed estate management practices and made key recommendations to enhance performance and customer satisfaction.

Following their input, Kingdom has brought a specialist grounds maintenance team in-house to deliver higher standards of service and greater value for money.

Peter Gibson, founding member of the Scrutiny Panel, said: “It is very nice to know that our hard work was appreciated and recognised with this prestigious national award.

"We are encouraged to see how our recommendations have contributed to improving grounds maintenance services. The Scrutiny Panel is an independent group of tenants and customers so I would like to congratulate all my fellow Panel members for their commitment and thank the Kingdom Group for their support."

Dan Blake, Kingdom’s Group Director of Communities, said: “Our Scrutiny Panel’s involvement with improving estate management has played a key role in bringing our grounds maintenance services in-house, enhancing service quality and value for residents. This recognition from the Chartered Institute of Housing reflects our mission to provide more than a home by delivering an exceptional customer experience shaped by our customers’ voices.”