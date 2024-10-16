Kingdom Group wins national award for Passivhaus development in Gauldry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kingdom Housing Association, part of the Kingdom Group, has won Best Affordable Housing Development (less than £10m) for their Balgove Road, Gauldry development, at the UK-wide Inside Housing Development Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated at the edge of the rural Fife village, the 30 new homes for social rent are built to Passivhaus and Net-Zero Carbon standards and create Kingdom’s largest green development in Fife to date.

The internationally recognised Passivhaus standard is an innovative way to design homes which focuses on the use of sunshine, shade and ventilation to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature which requires a fraction of the energy needed in a more traditionally designed home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Barclay, Kingdom Group Chief Executive collected the award and said: “Working with our partners Campion Homes, Fife Council and the Scottish Government on this project, Kingdom has delivered a development that brings modern, stylish and incredibly energy-efficient affordable homes to an area of Fife where affordable housing is in great demand. These homes are designed to meet the current and future housing needs of residents, integrate well into the surrounding area and positively contribute to the village.

Tom Barclay, Kingdom Group Chief Executive, (left) and Sean Whittet, Kingdom Group Capital Investment Manager

"Designed to exacting Passivhaus standards, these homes provide an environmental benefit through low levels of energy consumption and also mean lower fuel costs for our customers during the cost of living crisis.”

The development at Balgove Road in Gauldry offers a well-balanced mix of family homes, cottage flats, and amenity bungalows. Surrounded by green spaces and with easy access to the countryside, the homes are thoughtfully positioned to enhance residents' well-being, blending community living with a rural setting.