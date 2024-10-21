Kingdom Initiatives hands over 61 affordable homes to University of St Andrews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kingdom Initiatives and the University of St Andrews are celebrating the formal handover of 61 high-quality affordable homes in the town.

Working in partnership for the first time, the new ‘university village’ at The Grange is a pioneering project offering much-needed affordable housing for postgraduate students and university staff, helping to reduce accommodation pressures in St Andrews.

The development provides a mix of houses and cottage flats for rent, with several of the properties being identified as houses of multiple occupation. The University of St Andrews will sign occupancy agreements with customers, while Kingdom Initiatives, part of the Kingdom Group, will manage and maintain the homes.

Kingdom Group Chair Linda Leslie attended the handover and emphasised the significance of the project: “We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking partnership with the University of St Andrews.

University of St Andrews principal, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, (left) and Kingdom Group chair, Linda Leslie

"This project is a brilliant example of how much can be achieved through close collaboration and it underlines our commitment to building innovative and sustainable communities.

"The University of St Andrews is an extremely prestigious organisation and I’m proud that Kingdom has been able to support the University’s goals of providing high-quality affordable homes to postgraduate students.”

University of St Andrews Principal, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone said: “I am pleased that this unique partnership with Kingdom Initiatives has brought real benefits to our staff, students and their families. The investment made by the University in providing high-quality, affordable and sustainable housing demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the lives of postgraduate students and academics, as well as helping us meet ambitious net-zero targets.”

All of the homes have been built to Building Control’s Silver Active standard of sustainability, are highly energy efficient and are fitted with solar panels. Hydrogen-ready boilers have been installed, an environmentally conscious choice that offers flexibility by accommodating both natural gas and pure hydrogen. This forward-thinking approach supports the transition to more sustainable energy sources, contributing to the reduction of the project's carbon footprint.

Laura Marquez Navas, a postgraduate student and Grange resident, moved into her new home with her nine-year-old son last September.

Originally from Spain, Laura spoke of the relief she felt when the University’s accommodation team allocated her a house after months of searching for a place to live: “Since I received my conditional offer at the beginning of March, I started to look for accommodation in St Andrews and the surrounding area every day, unsuccessfully.

"However, a few days after my offer was made unconditional I was put in touch with the University’s accommodation team and in a matter of days I was notified that I had been allocated a house at the Grange. I almost couldn't believe it, the relief I felt was huge. Months of searching were now finished, with the uncertainty and stress produced by the idea of having to decline my offer if I didn't find something before September.

“The Grange area has beautiful views, and the houses are very nice and cosy. We are so happy with our house here and grateful to the University for having created accommodation to meet the needs of post-graduate students and families who can't stay in University halls.”