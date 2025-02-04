Kinross regeneration project shortlisted for two national property awards

Orwell Farm on the banks of Loch Leven has been transformed and as a result shortlisted as Regeneration Project of the Year and Net-zero Energy Development of the Year at The Scottish Property Awards.

A dilapidated, derelict steading on the banks of Loch Leven has been transformed into a modern, energy efficient rural business hub. This significant diversification project has been recognised ahead of the Scottish Property Awards 2025, shortlisted in two categories namely Regeneration Project of the Year and Net-zero Energy Development of the Year.

The overall key objectives were to make the development as low energy and sustainable as possible, keeping the existing agricultural setting and character as key influences in the design. Achieving these targets, the building has earned a net-zero Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating through innovative clean energy solutions and sustainable construction practices.

The transformation of the building has been substantial, turning it into a now stunning contemporary office space, flooded with natural light and expansive views of the rural Kinross landscape.

The project was led by Lynsay Bell Manson, founder and managing director of Studio LBA, alongside her husband, Jeff Manson. Studio LBA proudly serves as the anchor tenant of the newly revitalised steading.

This refurbishment exemplifies a commitment to low-carbon development, achieving significant reductions in energy demand and CO₂ emissions while setting a new standard for sustainable commercial properties.

Sustainable construction practices were integrated throughout the project, including responsible material sourcing, recycling waste materials onsite and exercising a policy of zero-waste wherever possible. Local trades were prioritised to further support the local economy.

The project leverages innovative clean energy technologies, including solar panels, ground source heating, and underfloor heating, to optimise energy efficiency and sustainability within the commercial property space. Additionally, electric vehicle charging was installed, and tenants are permitted free car charging while at work, as a means to encourage green travel.

Orwell Farm on the banks of Loch Leven

Lynsay Bell Manson, managing director at Studio LBA, said: “The vision for Orwell Farm was to create a deep rooted community of rural businesses, who are aligned in their values and conscious of their environmental impact. With phase one works now complete, the farm has been successfully transformed from a series of severely derelict and unsightly agricultural buildings into a collection of high quality, design-led and net zero workspaces. With a focus on sustainability, creating opportunities for the local business community and a more resilient rural economy, Orwell Farm is now a thriving and lively rural business hub.

“This has been a huge passion project for myself and the team involved so to be shortlisted at the Scottish Property Awards in not one, but two categories is a great achievement. As we now embark into phase two of the project, this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate how far we’ve come.”

Studio LBA has a trusted reputation for delivering design-led, innovative and sustainable solutions across central Scotland throughout its 12 years in business. Its client base spans master-planning, placemaking, residential, hospitality and conservation.