Kirkcaldy business owner celebrates as Guide Dog Ralph graduates

Ritchie Landels, who runs oven cleaning service Ovenu Kirkcaldy, is celebrating after Ralph, the Guide Dog puppy he sponsored, has officially graduated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After more than 18 months of training and development, Ralph has been successfully matched with his new owner and is already making a life-changing difference.

The Golden Retriever-Labrador cross has grown from a playful pup into a calm, confident, and capable guide dog, helping a visually impaired person live more independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ralph’s trainer, Leonie, supported him through the final stages of training and matched him with his new owner based on personality and guiding style. She described Ralph as “laid-back and genuine” who “thrives on praise and is happiest when he knows he’s done a good job.”

Ralph has graduated as a fully fledged Guide Dog after 18 months of training

She added: “Ralph has already had a massive impact on his new owner’s life. They’ve bonded beautifully and are forming a strong partnership built on trust and teamwork.”

Ritchie, who worked in the offshore industry before launching the business,said: “I’m really pleased to hear Ralph is now a fully trained guide dog. It’s great to know he’s out there making a real difference to someone’s life, helping them live more independently and confidently.

"Supporting Guide Dogs is a fantastic way to give something back, and I’m proud to have played a part in his journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ovenu franchisees began sponsoring Ralph in 2023 via Guide Dogs’ ‘Name a Puppy’ scheme, following the early retirement of their first sponsored pup, Selsey, due to a minor health issue. Determined to continue supporting the charity, they named their next pup Ralph in honour of Ovenu founder Rik Hellewell’s late grandfather, who lost his sight.

Ritchie Landels of Ovenu Kirkcaldy is celebrating after trainee pup Ralph, who he sponsored, graduated as a Guide Dog

A spokesperson for Guide Dogs said: “Such generous support has made a real difference – not just to Ralph’s journey, but now also to the person whose life he’s helping transform.”

As well as the former royal burgh, Ovenu Kirkcaldy also covers East Wemyss, Burntisland, Cowdenbeath, Kinglassie, Buckhaven, Largo, and surrounding areas.