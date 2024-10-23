Kirkcaldy businesses join forces at ‘Wear It Pink’ ladies’ day for Breast Cancer Now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local companies collaborate for Kirkcaldy pamper day while donating to Breast Cancer Now

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday October 27 from noon till 4:30PM at Oswald House at Dunnikier Park Kirkcaldy will see a collaboration between bespoke personal styling service Stylish Touch and Bliss Beauty from Kirkcaldy. Tickets for the event from the shop or here.

Christine Cunningham is the salon owner of Bliss Beauty, and she told us what to expect for the £31.50 ticket price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afternoon tea will be served plus guest experts in health, fitness, mindset, and self-care. Luxury goodie bags are promised along with a £10 discount voucher towards Clarins products on the day. Her retail and treatment premises in Whytescauseway became one of the few outlets for these products following the closure of Debenhams in the High Street.

Organiser Christine Cunningham

Samples and demonstrations will be featured along with styling tips from the special guests.

This is the 10th year of the Bliss Beauty Ladies Day to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness month and £5 from every ticket will go direct to the Breast Cancer Now charity. It is the first year of collaborating with Elaine Davies from Stylish Touch though and other guests on the day will include a personal trainer talking about the benefits of exercise, a holistic coach complete with crystals and a life coach.