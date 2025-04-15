Kirkcaldy Civic Society mark 50th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy Civic Society marked their 50th year and commemorated the late Anne Watters former Kirkcaldy Councillor and Chair of the Society with the planting of two trees in the Memorial Gardens.

Kirkcaldy Civic Society has a large archive of old photographs of the town and has published many books on various areas of Kirkcaldy.

They hold guided walks undertaken by the Society in summer months, while a programme of talks of local interest are held throughout the winter months in Kirkcaldy Old Kirk, Kirk Wynd, KY1 1EH.

An annual Hallowe'en Ghost Walk sees notable characters from Kirkcaldy's past returning for one night only to tell their story (courtesy of the Civic Society and the Auld Kirk Players!).

The Society also holds many interesting events throughout the year which can be found on their Facebook and X(formerly Twitter) accounts and well as their website and seeks to work in conjunction with other groups with similar aims on these or on exhibitions about Kirkcaldy's past. It continues to facilitate the popular Doors Open Day in Kirkcaldy where people can visit and explore so many fascinating buildings for free.

As part of their 50th anniversary the "50 objects" project was established to mark the 50th anniversary. This project provides information about 50 distinct objects, places or people in the town and indeed is moving beyond that now

On Saturday morning the group met in Celebration of Kirkcaldy Civic Society with the planting two very special commemorative trees in the War Memorial Gardens. There is now a flowering pink cherry nearest the train station commemorating the 50th birthday of Kirkcaldy Civic Society and Kirkcaldy Galleries (the Museum and Art Galleries) 100th year.

The willow was gifted in memory of the late Ann Watters. Ann was former chair of the Kirkcaldy Civic Society and Councillor for Dunnikier ward. Her contribution to local studies and historic sites, especially the Wemyss Caves, is invaluable. The Kirkcaldy Civic Society do so much to keep the history alive in Kirkcaldy.

Sir Michael Nairn carried out the honours of cutting the sod, supervised by George Proudfoot, current Chair of Kirkcaldy Civic Society. Sir Michael is great-nephew of John Nairn, Linoleum manufacturer and benefactor of the Museum and Galleries in 1925.

Cllr MacDougall said: “It was such a pleasure and privilege to attend and be part of the gathering on such a beautiful Saturday morning to mark this very special occasion. Kirkcaldy Civic Society do so much to keep our local history alive.

"They are continually exploring new ideas and ways which we can engage our young people as well. It seemed such a fitting tribute for their 50th anniversary and to the late Ann Watters former local Councillor for the area too as she contributed so much to Kirkcaldy Civic Society and the area in general.“